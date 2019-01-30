India week part of celebrations to observe Gandhi's 150th birthday in S Africa

-
A wide range of activities will be organised across South Africa from next month to celebrate the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, an official said, as local and expatriate community paid homage to him on the day marking his 71th death anniversary.
Hosted at Constitution Hill, guests showered flowers on a bust of Gandhi outside the venue after listening to a few addresses and renditions of the Mahatma's favourite devotional songs.
The Constitution Hill has a permanent Gandhi-Mandela audio-visual exhibition that was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2018.
On the occasion, Consul General Dr K J Srinivasa said that there would be several activities this year across South Africa to remember Mahatma Gandhi.
"We will have many activities across South Africa this year, culminating in October on the Mahatma's birthday," Srinivasa said as he reminded the audience of the need in the world today more than ever to follow the Gandhian principles of truth and non-violence.
"It was here in South Africa that Gandhi ji perfected his Satyagraha philosophy to fight racism and oppression, which he then took to India as well," Srinivasa said.
The series of event would start with a commemoration in February.
"This will be followed by an India Week in Johannesburg from the end of March featuring Gandhi-related events that will include yoga, dance troupes, drama, music and food festivals and even textile exhibitions," he said.
"Colleagues in Durban and Cape Town were planning similar events in their cities as planning proceeds for a major event on October 2," Srinivas told PTI.
Echoing the sentiments expressed by Srinivasa, Gandhi's South African great-granddaughter Kirti Menon, a renowned academic, called on all South Africans to live the values of Gandhi in their daily lives for the betterment of the entire society.
