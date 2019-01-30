A property magnate turned fugitive was jailed for the third time in on Wednesday after a court convicted him of corruption over murky land deals that cost the state millions of dollars.

Phan was convicted as Vietnam's communist government widens a corruption crackdown that has already seen dozens of former high-flying officials, executives and put behind bars.

The 15-year prison sentence is Vu's third since the property magnate who moonlighted as an intelligence agent was arrested in and returned to last year to face several corruption-related charges.

He was convicted over improper land sales in and that generated losses for the state worth almost USD 50 million, according to state-controlled VNExpress.

"The sentence is too harsh. The court did not consider several factors that could have reduced the sentence," Vu's The Trach told AFP, adding he would appeal.

Vu was sentenced alongside two former of public security, and Tran Viet Tan, who were accused of aiding the deals or turning a blind eye to them.

Thanh got 30 months, while Tan was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Two other lower ranking security officials got five years each, Trach confirmed.

Vu told the court Thursday that he felt "humiliated" but did not admit guilt.

"I don't think the two ex- are guilty," he said, according to footage broadcast on local websites.

Vu, who was a in the (MPS) before being dismissed in September 2017, was allegedly trying to flee to when he was arrested in January 2018 with two passports on him -- one real and one fake.

His first conviction in July saw him jailed for nine years, later reduced to eight, for leaking state secrets.

In December he was sentenced again to 17 years for pilfering more than USD 8 million from a in a share-buying scheme.

Vu's fate shocked many in because of his links to the powerful MPS, long believed to be untouchable.

But several other MPS-linked officials have been targeted as makes good on a promise to clean up the graft-prone country with a campaign that observers say is politically driven.

According to Transparency International's corruption index, Vietnam ranks 117 out of 180 countries, behind and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)