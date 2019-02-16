New season of Nat Geo's show explaining science behind 'stupid acts' to premiere on Feb 18

A new season of a show on the National Geographic, explaining the science behind some of the most "misadventures of people", including motorbike crashes and mishaps, is all set to delight audience again.

'Science of Stupid' is a popular series designed especially for younger audiences and strives to make complex principles of science fun and easy to comprehend.

"The new season of the show that explains the science behind some of the most jaw-dropping acts of stupidity, in a funny and highly informative manner, will premiere on on February 18 and will air every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm," the channel said.

The series will be available on Hotstar as well, it said.

"The new season will once again witness popular host Maniesh Paul explaining to viewers the science behind misadventures of people from motorbike crashes and mishaps to unexpected explosions and novice lumber jacking," the channel said in a statement.

The idea is to bring science in an interesting, quirky and easy-to-understand manner. Launched in 2014, the show will take its viewers a step closer to all the scientific facts hidden in common and not-so-common experiences, and decode the science behind our everyday activities, it said.

"With new and exciting set of videos, Maniesh Paul will be seen guiding viewers through viral videos, offering them a crash-course in everything from to optimum trajectory with the assistance of custom-made animations and super slow motion cinematography," the network said.

By revealing the science theories at play behind people's "misguided adventurers", the show promises to be an extremely entertaining and educating treat for viewers.

Pawan Soni, Head Programming and Marketing, at the network, said, Science of Stupid has been one of the most popular franchises of National Geographic, appealing to both children and adults."



The unique aspect of the show is that it gives viewers an "in-depth comprehension of scientific concepts, while also entertaining them through humour," he said.

"It also provokes viewers to be curious and ask more questions - so the viewers do not experience common misadventures themselves due to ignorance," Soni said.

The show is a must watch for children and families who are inquisitive to learn new things every day, the channel said.

I am thrilled to bring to viewers yet another series of Science of Stupid. I obviously promise you a lot of jokes and laughter. But also a heavy dose of fun science theories and concepts," Paul said.

