Sombre farewell to slain CRPF jawans at Kolkata airport

A sombre farewell was given to two CRPF jawans from West Bengal, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, at the Netaji Chandra International Airport here on Saturday.

As the coffins of the two jawans -- and -- draped in the national flag arrived at the airport, officers of the CRPF and different wings of the armed forces laid wreaths amidst the sounding of bugles by a contingent of the paramilitary force.

paid floral tributes to the jawans, whose bodies were then taken to their native villages in CRPF vehicles.

Santra hailed from Chakkashi Rajbangshipara village at Uluberia in district, while Biswas was from Tehatta in Nadia district of

He was to retire next year. He is survived by his mother, wife and a four-year-old daughter.

Biswas (27), who was planning to get married, is survived by his parents. His father is a and mother a housewife.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)