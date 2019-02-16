Sombre farewell to slain CRPF jawans at Kolkata airport

-
ALSO READ
Centre institutes 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar'
Qatar Airways clarifies, water tanker hit their plane
Qatar Airways plane damaged after hitting water tanker
Won't accept Netaji's ashes without contesting DNA test: CK Bose
People deserve to know what happened to Netaji: Mamata
-
A sombre farewell was given to two CRPF jawans from West Bengal, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Saturday.
As the coffins of the two jawans -- Bablu Santra and Sudip Biswas -- draped in the national flag arrived at the airport, officers of the CRPF and different wings of the armed forces laid wreaths amidst the sounding of bugles by a contingent of the paramilitary force.
Union minister Babul Supriyo paid floral tributes to the jawans, whose bodies were then taken to their native villages in CRPF vehicles.
Santra hailed from Chakkashi Rajbangshipara village at Uluberia in Howrah district, while Biswas was from Tehatta in Nadia district of West Bengal.
He was to retire next year. He is survived by his mother, wife and a four-year-old daughter.
Biswas (27), who was planning to get married, is survived by his parents. His father is a farmer and mother a housewife.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU