New Zealand register consolation win over India in 4th ODI

beat by eight wickets in the fourth ODI to register a consolation win in the five-match series here on Thursday.

shone with the ball for with figures of 5 for 21 to bundle out for 92 in 30.5 overs.

The Kiwis then chased down the target in 14.4 overs by losing just two wickets.

remained unbeaten on 30 in the company of (37).

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) picked up both the wickets.

Despite the loss, lead the series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI scheduled to be held at on Sunday.

Brief Scores:



India: 92 all out in 30.5 overs (Yuzvendra Chahal 18 not out; 5/21, 3/26).

New Zealand: 93 for 2 in 14.4 overs ( 37 not out, 30 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/25).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)