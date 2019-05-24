Newly-elected TRS MPs meet party chief

The nine newly-elected TRS Lok Sabha members met party supremo and K Chandrasekhar Rao here Friday.

Rao congratulated them on their victory, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

TRS emerged victorious in nine of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The party contested the Lok Sabha polls, held in the first phase in on April 11, without any alliances.

