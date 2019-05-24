JUST IN
Newly-elected TRS MPs meet party chief

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The nine newly-elected TRS Lok Sabha members met party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here Friday.

Rao congratulated them on their victory, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

TRS emerged victorious in nine of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The party contested the Lok Sabha polls, held in the first phase in Telangana on April 11, without any alliances.

Fri, May 24 2019. 20:31 IST

