Newspapers run blank front pages in Kashmir to protest 'denial' of govt ads to two dailies

Most of the leading dailies in the valley printed a blank front page on Sunday as a mark of protest against the "unexplained denial" of advertisements to two newspapers by the government.

The Editors' Guild (KEG) had claimed last month that the had stopped giving advertisements to two major local dailies -- and Kashmir Reader.

"With utmost regret, the wishes to inform that the government has stopped advertisements to two major daily newspapers -- and Kashmir Reader," it had said in a statement, adding that the decision was neither conveyed formally nor was any reason detailed to the respective publications.

As a mark of protest, the leading dailies here -- both English and Urdu -- printed a blank front page on Sunday.

The front pages of these newspapers only carried a message from the KEG -- "In protest against the unexplained denial of government advertisements to and Kashmir Reader."



A of the KEG said the guild and the Kashmir Editors' Forum had on Saturday taken the decision to print a blank front page against the government's move "to scuttle" the media in Kashmir.

He added that the guild would also hold a protest at the here on Sunday afternoon against the government decision.

