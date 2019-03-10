4th ODI: India win toss, opt to bat against Australia

Indian won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth ODI against here Sunday.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal came in for Mohammed Shami, Ambati Rayudu, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

made way for in the Australian XI.

lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:



India: (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)