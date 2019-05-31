Thomas, Gayle lead West Indies World Cup rout of Pakistan

crushed by seven wickets in a one-sided match at on Friday, with the two-time champions showing they are a resurgent force in the one-day game.

Fast bowler took four wickets as were bundled out for their second-lowest total of 105 in just 21.4 overs on the second day of the competition in England and

cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs, top-scoring with 50. He reached his half-century off 33 balls with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed off the next ball he faced.

During his innings Gayle, who calls himself the "Universe Boss", broke the record for the most sixes hit in history. He now has 40 maximums, three more than retired South African batsman A B de Villiers.

smashed paceman for a huge six over the square-leg boundary to give the 1975 and 1979 world champions an ideal start to their campaign. "It was a good game. I think the bowlers were outstanding today," said

"We kept our foot on the accelerator. We've eased off in the past but it was good to see the killer instinct today.

"We wanted to be aggressive. It's the nature of our with bat, ball and in the field.

"We've definitely come to win this World Cup but I just want us to enjoy our cricket, play fearless and make the fans back home proud."



The only positive for was three wickets for paceman on his World Cup debut after he missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments due to a spot-fixing ban of 2010.

Amir had Shai Hope (11), (0) and Gayle caught in an incisive six-over spell, but the batsmen had not put enough runs on the board to give the bowlers a chance.

Pakistan's sloppy and vulnerable batting was cruelly exposed by some short-pitched by the pacemen on a pitch famous for big totals.

and were the joint top-scorers with 22 each in an abysmal display of batting.

The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Riaz, who scored 18, and (16).

took three wickets and chipped in with two.

Pakistan's lowest World Cup score was 74, made against England at on the way to their only in 1992.

Pakistan Sarfaraz Ahmed, said: "Very disappointed at the batting. I was very confident before the match, batting was a key point but we didn't apply it to the short ball.

"Credit to the West Indian bowlers, they bowled really well. We have to take time if the bowlers are like that. We lose so many wickets and that's why we lost the match.

