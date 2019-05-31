It's govt of Modi & Shah only, senior leaders sidelined: NCP

The NCP Friday took a dig at the new NDA dispensation, saying it is a government of only Prime Minister and Amit Shah, while senior leaders like and stand "sidelined".

NCP spokesperson alleged that Modi and Shah do not want senior leaders to be part of the cabinet.

Singh, new Defence minister, had led the in the previous Gadkari will continue to hold the

"Many senior leaders were not given Cabinet berths. Singh has been given Defence portfolio and sidelined. Same is the case with Gadkari ji," Malik told reporters.

He claimed that some of the BJP leaders would call the previous Modi-led dispensation as the government of only "two-and-half" people, implying that other ministers had no say in its functioning.

"Now, it is a government of only Modi and Shah. Others have no opportunity. They don't want seniors in the government, that's their mentality," Malik alleged.

Modi and his new team of ministers took oath on Thursday and the announced allocation of portfolios to the ministers on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the speculations that the NCP might merge into the Congress, Malik said there was no substance in the reports.

Speculations that the NCP would be merged into the were rife on Thursday. These were fuelled after met at the latter's residence in

"The two leaders discussed only the Assembly polls and drought in the state," Malik added.

