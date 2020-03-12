Brexit trade talks scheduled for next week cancelled over Coronavirus

-
Brexit trade talks scheduled to be held in London next week have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to negotiations told AFP on Thursday.
"Given the latest COVID-19 developments, EU and UK negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week's round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled," the source said.
