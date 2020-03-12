JUST IN
Brexit trade talks scheduled for next week cancelled over Coronavirus

"Given the latest COVID-19 developments, EU and UK negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week's round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled," the source said

AFP  |  Brussels 

Brexit
A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called "Brussels calling" to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels

Brexit trade talks scheduled to be held in London next week have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to negotiations told AFP on Thursday.

"Given the latest COVID-19 developments, EU and UK negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week's round of negotiations in London, in the form originally scheduled," the source said.
