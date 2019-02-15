NGO signs agreement with Maha govt to beautify Thane, Pune

The government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a city-based NGO to beautify neighbouring and Pune with art works and by conducting sanitation and hygiene workshops.

An agreement was signed earlier this week in Pune by government authorities with NGO Foundation (RNAF) in the presence of

An RNAF statement informed it would soon sign similar MOUs with the to carry out such works in Nagpur, and

"As part of the MoU, the RNAF will provide art teachers in our municipal schools, decorate the city by installing murals and art works and also help beautify the city," told

"This partnership will help us work towards development goals in education, urban beautification, sanitation, hygiene and women empowerment," RNAF founder said.

