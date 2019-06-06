NGT seeks report from DPCC on plea alleging air pollution around Shakurbasti railway station

The has sought a report from the Control Committee (DPCC) on a plea alleging around the Shakurbasti railway station here due to loading and unloading of

A vacation bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member also directed railway officials to submit a report about the activities undertaken in that area.

Before going into the matter further, we feel it necessary to get a report from the DPCC who shall inspect the area in question and ascertain genuineness of allegations made and if there is any infractions of any law relating to pollution, then action if any to be taken in this regard in accordance with law.

"We also direct (CRWC), siding at Shakurbasti railway station, New Delhi-110034 and chief goods supervisor, siding at railway station, to submit a report as to what are all the activities undertaken by them in that area to prevent the to be caused on account of their activities," the tribunal said.

The DPCC and the railway officials are directed to submit their factual and action taken reports within a month through e-mail, the NGT said.

"The applicant may furnish a complete set of papers to the DPCC, (CRWC), at Shakurbasti railway station, New Delhi-110034 and the chief goods supervisor, cement siding at the railway station and file an affidavit of service within a week," the tribunal said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on August 14.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Anubhav Kumar claiming in and around the areas of Rani Bagh, Shakurbasti, Raja Park, Punjabi Bagh, Srinagar, Madipur near the Shakurbasti railway station on account of unscientific manner of loading and unloading of cement.

According to the applicant, this causes severe and affects the health of the people.

"In spite of the fact that several representations have been made, the are not doing anything in this regard," the plea said.

The applicant also produced photographs to show that cement is being stalked in open area without any cover and dust is emanating from that causing serious air pollution in the area.

