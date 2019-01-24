NGT slams DPCC over report on pollution caused by dyeing industry in Malviya Nagar

The slammed the Control Committee (DPCC) Thursday for not submitting a proper report on a plea alleging air caused by released by a dyeing industry in area here.

A bench headed by NGT Justice expressed dissatisfaction over the DPCC report and asked it to submit a fresh report.

"Proceedings have been initiated on the basis of a letter received by post, alleging that dyeing and business is being carried at R-85, Basement, Khidki Extension, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, resulting in air by the released from the factory, affecting the health of the inhabitants," the bench had noted.

"No facts have been furnished nor ownership of the building or of the person who was carrying out illegal activities ascertained. Neither any money recovered. What is this report you (DPCC) have filed? Give us a proper report within one month," the bench said.

It reiterated that every order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the Act, 2010.

The green panel's direction came on a letter filed by the Residents Welfare Association seeking action against the industry involved in dyeing and business.

The plea alleged that the industry was causing by releasing from the factory which was affecting the health of the residents in the area.

