NGT slams DPCC over report on pollution caused by dyeing industry in Malviya Nagar

-
ALSO READ
NGT directs DPCC to look into pollution caused by dyeing industry in Malviya Nagar
NGT directs DPCC to take action against illegal factory in East Delhi
NGT asks committee to look into pollution caused by plastic industries in Narela, Bawana
NGT directs EDMC to look into 'illegal' scrap business at New Ashok Nagar
Take preventive steps against air pollution, Delhi Minister tells neighbouring states
-
The National Green Tribunal slammed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Thursday for not submitting a proper report on a plea alleging air pollution caused by chemicals released by a dyeing industry in Malviya Nagar area here.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel expressed dissatisfaction over the DPCC report and asked it to submit a fresh report.
"Proceedings have been initiated on the basis of a letter received by post, alleging that dyeing and chemical business is being carried at R-85, Basement, Khidki Extension, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, resulting in air pollution by the chemicals released from the factory, affecting the health of the inhabitants," the bench had noted.
"No facts have been furnished nor ownership of the building or of the person who was carrying out illegal activities ascertained. Neither any money recovered. What is this report you (DPCC) have filed? Give us a proper report within one month," the bench said.
It reiterated that every order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.
The green panel's direction came on a letter filed by the Residents Welfare Association Malviya Nagar seeking action against the industry involved in dyeing and chemical business.
The plea alleged that the industry was causing air pollution by releasing chemicals from the factory which was affecting the health of the residents in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU