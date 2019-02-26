Delhi's air quality improves after rainfall

Delhi's air quality Tuesday drastically improved after rainfall washed away the pollutants and brought down the level, authorities said.

According to the Central Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 119, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the moderate category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while an AQI between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

On Monday, the air quality was recorded in the poor category.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and recorded 'moderate' air quality, the CPCB said.

The 2.5 levels -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in was 61, while the PM 10 level was 106, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said.

The authorities said rainfall washed away the pollutants and brought down the level.

The SAFAR said the overall air quality over was in moderate category.

"The AQI is predicted to remain in moderate to poor category in the next three days," it said.

The (Met) said received 2.4 mm rains in the past 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)