NGT slams Volkswagen for not depositing Rs 100 crore as per its 2018 order

The National Green (NGT) Thursday slammed German auto for not depositing Rs 100 crore in accordance with its November 16, 2018 order and directed it to submit the amount within 24 hours.

A bench headed by took strong exception to the non-compliance of its order by the automobile giant and asked it to give an undertaking that it will submit the amount by 5 PM Friday.

"Why have you not complied with our order when there is no stay. We will not give you any further time," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said while asking to submit an affidavit of compliance after deposit.

The deferred the matter for hearing after it was informed that the is also seized of the issue.

On November 16 last year, the had said that the use of 'cheat device' by in diesel cars in leads to inference of environmental damage and had asked the German auto to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the (CPCB).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)