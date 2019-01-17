Trump administration to roll out new missile defence plan

The will roll out a new strategy Thursday for a more aggressive space-based missile defence system to protect against existing threats from and and counter advanced being developed by and

Details about the administration's Missile Defence Review the first compiled since 2010 are expected to be released during Donald Trump's visit to the with top members of his administration.

The new review concludes that in order to adequately protect America, the must expand in space and use those systems to more quickly detect, track and ultimately defeat incoming missiles.

Recognising the potential concerns surrounding any perceived weaponisation of space, the strategy pushes for studies.

No testing is mandated, and no final decisions have been made.

Specifically, the US is looking at putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles when they are launched, according to a senior administration official, who briefed reporters Wednesday.

The US sees space as a critical area for advanced, next-generation capabilities to stay ahead of the threats, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose details of the review before it was released.

The administration also plans to study the idea of basing interceptors in space, so the US can strike incoming enemy missiles during the first minutes of flight when the booster engines are still burning.

Congress, which ordered this review, already has directed the to push harder on this "boost-phase" approach, but officials want to study the feasibility of the idea and explore ways it could be done.

The new strategy is aimed at better defending the US against potential adversaries, such as and China, who have been developing and fielding a much more expansive range of advanced offensive missiles that could threaten and its allies.

The threat is not only coming from traditional cruise and ballistic missiles, but also from hypersonic weapons.

For example, Russian unveiled new strategic weapons he claims can't be intercepted.

One is a hypersonic glide vehicle, which could fly 20 times faster than the speed of sound and make sharp maneuvers to avoid being detected by

"Developments in hypersonic propulsion will revolutionise warfare by providing the ability to strike targets more quickly, at greater distances, and with greater firepower," Lt. Gen Robert Ashley, of the Defence Intelligence Agency, told last year.

" is also developing increasingly sophisticated ballistic missile warheads and hypersonic glide vehicles in an attempt to counter ballistic "



Current US missile defence weapons are based on land and aboard ships.

Trump and Vice have both emphasized space-based capabilities as the next step of missile defence.

Senior administration officials earlier signalled their interest in developing and deploying more effective means of detecting and tracking missiles with a constellation of satellites in space that can, for example, use advanced sensors to follow the full path of a hostile missile so that an anti-missile weapon can be directed into its flight path.

Any expansion of the scope and cost of missile defences would compete with other defence priorities, including the billions of extra dollars the has committed to spending on a new generation of nuclear weapons.

An expansion also would have important implications for American diplomacy, given long-standing Russian hostility to even the most rudimentary US missile defences and China's worry that longer-range US missile defences in could undermine Chinese national security.

Asked about the implications for Trump's efforts to improve relations with and strike better trade relations with China, the administration said that the US defence capabilities are purely defensive and that the US has been very upfront with and about its missile defence posture.

The release of the strategy was postponed last year for unexplained reasons, though it came as Trump was trying to persuade to give up its nuclear weapons.

While the US continues to pursue peace with North Korea, has made threats of nuclear missile attacks against the US and its allies in the past and has worked to improve its

It is still considered a serious threat to

Iran, meanwhile, has continued to develop more sophisticated ballistic missiles, increasing their numbers and their capabilities.

