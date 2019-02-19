NHRC condemns Pulwama attack; says terrorism 'anti-thesis' to the struggle for human rights

The NHRC Tuesday condemned the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, saying the "scourge of terrorism" is one of the major factors leading to violation of human rights in the society.

The rights panel also said, "It is expected that the state will take note of the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel of CRPF in maintaining the rule of law and creating an environment of peace and security in the country, and the aggrieved families would be suitably compensated."



The February 14 deadly attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit (JeM) had left 40 personnel dead, after a suicide bomber had driven his explosives-laden vehicle into a CPRF bus.

The NHRC, in a statement, said the commission firmly believes that acts of are an "anti-thesis" to the struggle for protection of human rights.

"The is disturbed over the killing of more than 40 CRPF personnel in a terrorist attack on their convoy near Awantipora on the .. and condemns it," the statement said.

"The scourge of is one of the major factors leading to violation of human rights in our society," it observed.

A loss of life of any innocent person, whether in force or a civilian, is a matter of violation of human rights, it added.

"Being an apex institution, committed to the promotion and protection of human rights of all, the NHRC appeals all to stand up in condemning such incidents that lead to death and destruction in place of brotherhood, development, peace, progress and prosperity.

"If we can question and make the security forces accountable for failing in their duties, we must also make those accountable who violate the human rights of the security forces committed towards nation-building," the NHRC said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)