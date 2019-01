NIA arrests fourth accused in terror funding case involving Pakistani charity organisation

The (NIA) arrested Mohammad Hussain Molani, an accused in a terror funding case involving the banned Pakistani charity organisation Falah-i- Foundation, when he returned from where he had been hiding, the agency said in a statement Monday.

Molani alias Babloo (43), a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, had been hiding in Dubai, it said.

The agency had issued a Look Out Circular against him.

He was arrested after his landed at from on Sunday.

"This is the fourth arrest in this case which is related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operatives to their associates through 'hawala' (money launderers) operators for furthering their nefarious activities to create unrest in The arrested accused was in close contact with financiers of FIF based abroad," the NIA said.

In September last year, the NIA had busted a module of FIF in and arresting three persons.

Molani was sent to nine days of police custody by a special NIA court.

The Lahore-based foundation is alleged to be linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which is front of the terror group and is banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)