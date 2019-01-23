NIA conducts countrywide searches in case involving Pak-based charity organisation

The (NIA) on Wednesday conducted multiple searches across the country, including in and Kerala, and seized over four dozen SIM cards and phones and Rs 21 lakh in cash in connection with a terror-funding case linked to a Pakistan-based outfit, the agency said.

It added that the raids were carried out at locations in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, and in Rajasthan, Delhi, and in and Kasaragod in in connection with a case involving the (FIF), a banned Pakistani charity organisation.

A total of 26 SIM cards, 23 phones, five memory cards, CDs, hard drives, computer peripherals, eight passports and foreign cards, nine debit cards, a laptop, two kg of gold and Rs 21 lakh in cash were seized, an NIA said.

Various incriminating documents related to operations in were also seized, he added.

On Monday, the agency had arrested Mohammad Hussain Molani alias Babloo (43) in the case when he returned from Dubai, where he had been hiding.

The NIA had said this was the fourth arrest in the case, which was related to receiving of terror funds sent by FIF operatives to their associates through "hawala" (money launderers) operators for furthering their nefarious activities to trigger an unrest in

In September last year, the NIA had busted a module of the FIF in and and arrested three persons.

The Lahore-based organisation is alleged to be linked to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front of terror group which is banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

