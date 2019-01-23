J&K BJP slams Farooq Abdullah over his 'EVM is chor machine' remark

The BJP's unit Wednesday hit out at over his remark about the EVM machine and alleged that he wanted the ballot paper system to be brought back so that his party could rig the polls.

Speaking at the united opposition rally organised by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week, Abdullah had dubbed the EVM as "chor (thief) machine" and demanded that the ballot paper system be brought back "for the sake of transparency".

The BJP "denounces" Abdullah's statement,

Such statements reflect the inner designs of the opposition parties as they know that they will be defeated in the upcoming polls, he told reporters here.

The claimed that the objective behind the opposition's campaign against the EVMs was to belittle the

Ram accused the of rigging the 1987 state assembly polls by changing ballot boxes and through bogus voting.

What happened in 1987, when came to power amid allegations of rigging polls, is known to all as it resulted in the birth of militancy in Kashmir, he said.

The had in November last said fresh assembly elections in would be held within the next six months. The state is currently under President's rule.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)