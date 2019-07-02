Nickel futures fall 1.48 pc on low demand

Nickel prices eased 1.48 per cent to Rs 869.70 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators trimmed their positions amid low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month declined by Rs 11, or 1.48 per cent, to Rs 869.70 per kg in a business turnover of 9,334 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in August contracts traded lower by Rs 12.80, or 1.43 per cent, to Rs 880 per kg in 556 lots.

Analysts said, profit-booking by speculators amid low demand from alloy-makers mainly weighed on nickel futures here.

