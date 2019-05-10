JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US says 13 suspected IS members killed in Somalia airstrike

TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end
Business Standard

Nickel strengthens 0.88 per cent on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices edged up by 0.88 per cent to Rs 838 per kg in futures trade Friday amid pick up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel to be delivered in May was trading higher by Rs 7.30, or 0.88 per cent, at Rs 838 per kg with a turnover of 14,574 lots.

Analysts said expansion of positions by traders, tracking pick up in demand form alloy-makers in the spot market, supported the upside in nickel prices at futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU