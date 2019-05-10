Nickel strengthens 0.88 per cent on spot demand

prices edged up by 0.88 per cent to Rs 838 per kg in futures trade Friday amid pick up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, to be delivered in May was trading higher by Rs 7.30, or 0.88 per cent, at Rs 838 per kg with a turnover of 14,574 lots.

Analysts said expansion of positions by traders, tracking pick up in demand form alloy-makers in the spot market, supported the upside in prices at futures trade here.

