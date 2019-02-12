Nicki Minaj pulls out of BET Festival after network mocks her in tweet

announced that she will no longer be part of BET's upcoming BET Experience festival this summer.

The made the decision after the network compared her to hip-hop rival Cardi B, after she became the first solo female to win for best rap album.

BET tweeted an article related to the news, which included this line: "Meanwhile, is being dragged by her lacefront."



Minaj has been nominated for but is yet to win.

She received no nomination this year and skipped out on the Sunday ceremony.

Her fans slammed the network for the distasteful comment.

Minaj also revealed that her mentor and Young Money labelmate, Lil Wayne, has also decided not to participate.

"Young Money will no longer be a part of the BET Experience or award show," Minaj wrote, adding that she instead has plans to set summer tour dates.

Later, the shared images of her fans trolling BET's Instagram page for refuelling her feud with

"Dang @bet still getting dragged by that lace," she wrote, appropriating the network's insult for herself.

"I can't thank you guys enough for all the love & support you continue to show me. To everyone who said something sweet, thank you. Whether I read it or not, I felt it. From the bottom of my heart. I love you so much. So so so so much. Stay tuned," Minaj later tweeted to her fans.

Both Minaj and were announced to do headlining shows during the four-day event that centres on their annual awards ceremony.

BET later apologised to Minaj and her fans in a statement.

"BET loves We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry.

"Unfortunately the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values. We deeply apologise for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation," the statement read.

The festival is set to take place June 20-23.

