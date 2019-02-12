Five missing after factory fire, search on

Five people went missing after a fire broke out in a plastic furniture manufacturing unit in district on Monday, a said.

After visiting the site on Tuesday, West Bengal Finance Minister said search for the missing people is being carried out by fire officials.

Locals claimed that the missing persons were workers of the factory.

Eight teams comprising personnel from various agencies have been formed to carry out and for clearing the debris.

An FIR will be registered by the fire department and the police will take stringent action to book the culprits if proper norms and guidelines are found to have been flouted, Mitra said.

A major fire broke that broke out at a manufacturing unit at Ghola was brought under control after eight hours on Monday.

Twenty-five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

