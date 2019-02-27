Nigeria opposition rejects President Buhari's re-election

Nigeria's on Wednesday rejected the re-election of in a delayed poll plagued by claims of rigging, vowing to challenge the "sham" result in court.

"If I had lost in a free and fair election, I would have called the victor within seconds of my being aware of his victory to offer not just my congratulations, but my services to help unite by being a bridge between the North and the South," Atiku Abubakar said in a statement.

"Consequently, I hereby reject the result of the February 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)