CPI, CPI(M) to meet on Mar 2 to discuss poll pact in Telangana

CPI and CPI(M) leaders are meeting here March 2 to hold discussions on electoral alliance for poll in Telangana, with parties also expecting of to join forces with them later.

The CPI and CPI(M) had gone separate ways in the December 7, 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The CPI was part of the Congress-led 'Prajakutami' (People's Front) which also had the and the Telangana Jana Samiti, while CPI(M) had fought under the Bahujan (BLF) banner that had some smaller parties.

parties say they have a strong base in four constituencies -- Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad and Khammam, and sources said the CPI and CPI(M) may contest two seats each.

According to CPI(M) sources, some partners of the BLF are also likely to be part of the proposed alliance.

of CPI(M), noted that the Jana Sena, headed by Pawan Kalyan, is already working together with parties in neighbouring

" will come. We are expecting (to join the proposed Left alliance in Telangana for elections)," Veerabhadram told

The has decided to go it alone and contest all the 17 seats in Telangana, party sources said. The party has decided to seek the support of 'Prajakutami' partners in the Lok Sabha elections due by May.

