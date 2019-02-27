Pakistan dangerous for entire world: Sena

A day after Indian fighter jets bombed the biggest camp of terror group (JeM) in Pakistan, the on Wednesday demanded continuous operations, dubbing the neighbouring



country "dangerous" for the entire world.

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', said there cannot be peace across the globe until is wiped off the world map.

In remarks laced with sarcasm, it sought to know whether the terror launch pads in Occupied Kashmir (PoK) were "cultural centres", as according to that country's Imran Khan, there was no terrorist activity originating from its soil.

"There cannot be world peace until is eliminated from the global map. Countries like Pakistan are dangerous not only for India, but the entire world. There is no democracy in Pakistan, so their misuses power in the name of and the government," it said.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.

The said, "The question which remains unanswered is if one strike on Pakistan is enough to avenge the death of our jawans? Their blood isn't cheap. There should be continuous operations against the country to put an end to the continuing from there."



It said the way the gunned down on Pakistan's soil, needs to be eliminated as well to avenge the killing of 40 CRPF jawans.

Recalling that former had showed the Indian Army's might in 1971 by dividing Pakistan into two, the expressed hope that a similar operation would be conducted against the neighbouring country under Narendra Modi's rule.

