Nigeria's envoy to UN elected President of 74th session of UNGA

Nigeria's Ambassador to the United Nations Tijjani Muhammad-Bande was Tuesday elected by acclamation as President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.
The 193-member General Assembly elected Muhammad-Bande, 61, who had been nominated by Nigeria and endorsed by the African group, at the election held in the UNGA hall.
In accordance with the rules, the President of the 74th session of the General Assembly should be elected from among the African States.
Muhammad-Bande was elected by acclamation and he will succeed Maria Fernanda Espinosa as the President of the next General Assembly session that will commence in September.
Espinosa was only the fourth woman to be elected President of the General Assembly in the world organization's 73 year-old history and the first woman ever from Latin America and the Caribbean region.
Addressing the General Assembly following his election, the Nigerian diplomat said he is "honoured" by the trust placed in him by the world body through his election. He said the implementation of existing mandates and the 2030 Agenda with particular focus on peace and security, poverty eradication, zero hunger, quality education, climate action and inclusion will constitute the major properties of his presidency.
He assumes charge as the world body gets ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its creation next year.
India had supported Muhammad-Bande's candidature describing him a great friend and a well-known son of Africa during an informal interactive dialogue with the Nigerian envoy last month.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin had tweeted that India is looking forward to Muhammad-Bande's election by acclamation on June 4. "India joins in support of this effort," he had said.
