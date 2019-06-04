France to ban destroying unsold goods, targeting Amazon, luxury brands

France's on Tuesday announced a crackdown on the destruction of unsold or returned that will affect such as and luxury goods brands.

said that a ban on destroying -- such as clothes, electrical items, and cosmetics -- would come into force within the next four years.

The announcement came after parties surged across in last month's European elections, not least in where the came third with 13.5 per cent of the vote.

According to the French premier's office, over 650 million euros (USD 730 million) worth of new are thrown away or destroyed every year, five times more than donations of the same products.

The measure would make it compulsory to hand in the products for re-use or recycling.

"It is a waste that shocks, that is shocking to common sense. It's a scandal," said Philippe, as he launched the measure at a discount store in

The measure is part of a draft bill on the economy which is due to be discussed by the cabinet in July. It would apply by between 2021-2023.

France's junior minister promised a law to tackle waste in January after a television documentary showed destroying millions of products that had been returned by consumers.

Based on hidden camera footage, the documentary on the M6 channel showed containers of unsold or returned products at an warehouse being sent for destruction under agreements signed between the and third-party retailers.

British fashion firm also caused a furore last year by acknowledging that it had burned unsold clothes, accessories and perfume worth pounds 28.6 million (USD 35.5 million) annually to prevent them being sold off cheaply.

The aim was to maintain the exclusivity and luxury mystique of the and it later became clear that the practise was relatively commonplace in the industry.

The French PM's office said special arrangements are anticipated for the luxury sector.

Products which are not usable after a certain date would have exceptions.

has sought to portray himself as a friend of the movement, especially in the fight against climate change.

But his image was tarnished when Nicolas Hulot, who Macron had named as minister, spectacularly quit the government last August, saying that his cabinet colleagues were doing too little to tackle climate change.

