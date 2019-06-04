Afghan president pledges to release nearly 900 prisoners

Afghan pledged Tuesday to release nearly 900 inmates from prisons across

During an address to the nation for Eid -- the festival marking the end of -- said 887 inmates would be set free.

The did not say what offences the prisoners had committed or whether they were members of the

During a peace conference in April, said he would release 175 prisoners as a gesture of "goodwill".

It was not clear if those insurgent prisoners were included in the number Ghani gave on Tuesday.

Ghani had proposed a nationwide ceasefire at the start of early last month, but the rejected the offer.

Last year, the Taliban observed a three-day ceasefire but there has been no reduction in violence this year.

Ghani also said he had accepted an invitation from Pakistan's to visit later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)