Nigerian held for possessing mephedrone worth Rs 2.9 lakh

A Nigerian national was arrested in district of for allegedly possessing drug worth Rs 2.9 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Wednesday maintained a vigil at the Mumbra bypass where they caught the accused, Anni Chemezi Benzamin (31), and seized 132 gm of the prohibited drug from his possession, an said.

The value of the drug, a synthetic stimulant which is also known as 'meow-meow' and 'MD', is estimated to be around Rs 2.9 lakh, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused wanted to sell it, he added.

