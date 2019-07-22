NIM mountaineers climb unscaled Mt Mumba

A team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering climbed the unscaled Mount Mumba peak in Nelang-Jadung valley on the Indo-China border, NIM principal said.

The five-member team had set out on the expedition on July 14 and reached the summit of the 17174 ft peak on July 18, NIM principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

Bisht, who led the team, said it was for the first time that Mount Mumba was scaled by a team of mountaineers.

