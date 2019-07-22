Interschool festival spreads message of protecting environment

With an aim to develop environmental consciousness among students, an interschool festival themed, 'Save the Forest, Save the Tiger' was organised here.

The week-long event "Shri Paryavaran Utsav 2019", organised by The Shriram Millennium School, saw participation by several schools in Delhi-NCR.

Street plays (nukkad natak), and painting competitions on the theme of saving the tiger were organised as part of the festival.

"The earth is the only planet we have, there is no planet B! As a school we want our children to be aware, sensitive and conscientious citizens who work towards bringing about a positive change. The Shri Paryavaran Utsav is a humble attempt to do our bit towards creating an awareness about protection," Uttara Singh, director of the Shriram Millennium School, said.

A petition by all stakeholders, including students, staff, parents and the guests to confirm their pledge to do their bit towards the cause was also signed during the festival, the school said in a statement.

The event also saw participation by eminent environmental activist-writer Bittu Sahgal, ornithologist Bikram Grewal, and wilderness protection expert Vance G Martin.

