Nine TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Nine fishermen were arrested by the Navy Wednesday for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, a fisheries department said here.

The nine fishermen from Jegadapattinam in district had ventured into the sea in two boats and were fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation's waters when they were detained by the personnel, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said.

The fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai, the said adding the boats were impounded.

On February 12, over 3,000 fishermen were allegedly chased away by personnel while they were fishing off Katchatheevu.

