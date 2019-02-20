Nine TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Nine Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy Wednesday for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters, a fisheries department official said here.
The nine fishermen from Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai district had ventured into the sea in two boats and were fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation's waters when they were detained by the Lanka navy personnel, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said.
The fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai, the official said adding the boats were impounded.
On February 12, over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by Lankan Navy personnel while they were fishing off Katchatheevu.
