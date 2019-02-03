Nissan cancels investment plan for UK plant

Japanese announced Sunday it was cancelling plans to build its X- at its plant in despite Brexit assurances from the government.

"While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the UK's future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future," Europe said in a statement.

The announced in 2016 that it planned to build the model at its plant in Sunderland, but will now assemble it instead at Nissan's global production hub in Kyushu,

"Other future models planned for Plant -- the next-generation Juke and Qashqai -- are unaffected," added the statement.

"A model like is manufactured in multiple locations globally, and can therefore be re-evaluated based on changes to the business environment," said Hideyuki Sakamoto, Nissan's for and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)