Michelle Catherina takes sole lead in international women GM tourney

Chennai's P Michelle Catherina defeated Chandreyee Hajra in the tenth round to take the sole lead in the Velammal-AICF Women International Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament here Sunday.
Divya Deshmukh, the overnight leader, remained in second spot despite going down to compatriot Aakanksha Hagawane.
Catherina had won her maiden Women Grand Master norm on Saturday.
In other games, top seed International Master Munguntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia went down to her countrywoman Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh while Colombia's Franco Valencia Angela stunned higher rated Osmak Iulija of Ukraine.
Results: Round 10 (Indians unless specified): Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 6.5 lost to Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 3, Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz) 4.5 drew with V Varshini (3), Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mgl) 4.5 beat Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mgl) 6.
Olga Babiy (Ukr) 6 beat Saloni Sapale (4), Aakanksha Hagawane (6) beat Divya Deshmukh (7), Chandreyee Hajra (2) lost to Michelle Catherina (7.5).
