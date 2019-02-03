Maha: BJP's Mahajan, Cong's Vikhe Patil meet Hazare

and senior Radhakrishna Vikhe Sunday met who is on a hunger strike in his native village in Ahmednagar, over 240 kilometres from here.

Hazare, the face of the Lokpal movement, has been demanding the appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in and resolution of farmers' issue.

Mahajan, who came with a letter from chief Devendra Fadnavis, told reporters the CM had asked to withdraw his hunger strike as most of his demands had already been announced in the Union budget and considered by the

Mahajan, the state's Water Resources and Jamner MLA, told that he would be visiting again on Monday to hold talks with the anti-graft crusader.

Shyam Asawa, a spokesperson for Hazare, said the latter had refused to give up his fast unless concrete steps were taken to implement his demands.

Vikhe Patil, meanwhile, accused the ruling BJP of "forgetting" after "taking political mileage" out of the latter's anti-graft Lokpal movement.

In a statement issued Sunday, Vikhe said he met Hazare at in the afternoon and urged him to call off the fast on account of his ill-health.

The of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly said the BJP, when it was in the opposition, took political mileage out of Hazare's Lokpal stir but had now forgotten him.

He told reporters after meeting Hazare that it was the which had passed the Lokpal Bill in 2013.

Vikhe said the BJP stood exposed as it had done nothing on the issue, which in turn had forced Hazare to sit on a hunger strike.

He also hit out at the and alleged that its concern for Hazare was not genuine.

"The Sena should have pulled out of the government if it supported the issues raised by Hazare," Vikhe Patil asserted.

Earlier in the day, had pledged support to Hazare's fight against corruption.

Thackeray, however, had asked Hazare to take to the streets in this fight to create an awakening among people, instead of giving up his life by fasting.

"Anna should give up his fast and lead an agitation over his demands, and I assure Shiv Sena's support wherever possible," the had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)