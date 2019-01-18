JUST IN
NIT scholars stage dharna & candle march

Press Trust of India  |  Hamirpur (HP) 

Research scholars of the National Institute of Technology here boycotted their classes on Friday in protest against the detention of their counterparts in Delhi during a dharna outside the Human Resource Development ministry office two days ago.

The NIT Hamirpur students also staged dharna in the campus demanding an increase in their scholarships.

The scholars said they also held a candle march in the institute on Thursday night and said they would continue with the agitation till all of their demands were met with.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 20:45 IST

