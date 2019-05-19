Nitish condemns Pragya Thakur's remark on Godse, favours her

on Sunday strongly condemned BJP's candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial remark describing assassin of Mahatama Gandhi, as "patriot' and said should consider expelling her from the party.

Kumar, of BJP's strong ally JD(U), made it clear that his party would not tolerate such things.

"This is highly condemnable. We will not tolerate all these things (Thakur's statement terming as patriot). Bapu is the father of the nation and people will not like if anyone talks about in this manner, " said.

was talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling station located at a government school near Raj Bhavan here. It falls under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, where candidate is locked in an intense contest with

In reply to a query whether the should expel her from the party, Kumar said that "it must be considered."



He, however, was quick to add that though "it is an internal matter of the BJP, but so far as country or ideology is concerned, there is no question of tolerating such things."



Kumar said that he has categorically stated that it is completely in the domain of party to give reaction or take action against the person who made such remarks.

In reply to a query, Kumar said that he has never compromised over 3Cs-- "crime, corruption and communalism".

kicked a row by describing Godse as 'deshbhakt'. She, however, apologised over the controversial remark after being pulled up by her party.

During a roadshow in MP, Thakur had said that "Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hain, air rahenge, unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhank kar dekhe chunav main aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega ( was a patriot, is a patriot and will remain a patriot. Those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election)



It may be noted that Prime Ministet Narendra Modi on May 17 had said that he will never forgive candidate for insulting by calling his assassin a "true patriot".

Modi, who had told a TV channel during his last rally at Khargone in on May 17, said that "the remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society.

"She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully."



BJP had also condemned the remarks and said that remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin by three leaders - Thakur, and - were not in line with the party's ideology.

Shah had said that party's disciplinary committee has sought an explanation from them in 10 days.

