Pragya Thakur apologises for 'Godse true patriot' remark, says Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice cannot be forgotten

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate on Thursday tendered an apology for her ' is a true patriot' remark stating that she respects a lot and his sacrifice for the country cannot be forgotten.

"If someone has been hurt then I apologise for it. What Gandhi ji did for this country cannot be forgotten. I respect him a lot. My statement was misinterpreted and twisted by the media," Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, when questioned about Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu (in reference to Godse), Thakur said, "Nathuram was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'."

The also said it was her personal statement and she did not mean to hurt someone by her personal views. She also claimed that the media had twisted her remarks.

"This is my personal statement. I was in a roadshow and the way they questioned by adding saffron terror. I answered in haste and my intention was not to hurt anyone. I am a of the party and party's line is my line," she said.

Soon after her controversial statement on 'Godse', the Opposition parties attacked her saying what she said reflected the mindset of the people nurtured in RSS ideology.

As her comments caused a huge embarrassment to her party, BJP, which has strongly backed her candidature in Bhopal, without much delay tried to control the damage caused by her.

Party G V L issued a statement saying the party condemns the statement of Thakur and said she should apologize publicly for terming Gandhi's assassin a "true patriot'.

"We completely disagree with the statement made by Sadhvi about the father of the nation ji. We strongly condemn this particular statement. The party will ask her for clarification. She should apologize publicly for this statement," GVL told media here.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is not new to courting controversies.

After being fielded by the in Bhopal, she had said Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 2008 terror attacks, died because she had cursed him. The statement had attracted all-round criticism including from the BJP which disowned it.

