Business Standard

Nitish Kumar condoles death of Tarun Maharaj

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his profound grief on the death of Jain monk Tarun Maharaj in Delhi in the early hours Saturday.

He was 51 and died in east Delhi's Radhapuri Jain Temple.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that "Jain saint Tarun Sagarji had deep impact on his Jain community. He spent all his life for the betterment of the Jain community," an official release said.

"His compassion, sacrifice and preachings helped in rekindling the consciousness in both Jain community and all sections of the society. The contributions of Tarun Sagarji Maharaj towards the society cannot be forgotten," Kumar said.

Kumar prayed for strength and courage to the monk's disciples and followers to bear the loss.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 16:15 IST

