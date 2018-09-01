Siang water level starts receding as weather improves

With improvement in weather conditions on Saturday, the water level in river in has started receding, officials said.

East district said that the water level of the river at Pasighat, the district headquarters, is normal although there were high tides.

"The water level of the river receded since last evening with improvement in weather," he said over phone.

sources from Tuting in district said that the water level of the river is gradually receding.

According to (NDRF), the water level of the at Tuting recorded in the morning was 415.17 meter and that in Pasighat was 153.30 meter.

Siang river, which originates in Tibet, is known as in It joins Lohit and Dibang rivers downstream to form the in

Nineteen persons were rescued by the (IAF) on Friday who were stranded in an island at in district.

On Thursday, the district administration had requisitioned IAF for helicopter to evacuate people stranded at Jampani under Sille-Oyan circle of the district.

The rescued, all cattle herders from Assam, were stranded after the water level rose with high current making it impossible for boats to ferry.

The district administration has advised people to stay away from venturing into the as it was in high spate with unusual high tides.

Many low-lying areas are staring at flood and erosion, especially in Mebo circle under the district.

Over 1,000 families living the have been affected at Mebo, had said on Thursday.

According to a report, was in spate because of heavy rains. The various gauge and discharge stations on the had observed a discharge of 9,020 cumec (cubic metre per second) water on Wednesday, sources said.

"There is nothing to panic as the (CWC) has reported that the Grand on August 14 was 8,070 cumec but its increase should not inflict severe damages," an quoting the Chinese report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)