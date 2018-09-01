VECV sales up 32.7 pc in August

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Group and Motors, Saturday reported 32.7 per cent rise in sales in August this year to 6,069 units.

The company had posted sales of 4,571 units in August 2017, (VCEV) said in a statement.

The sales of 6,069 units includes 5,948 units of brand and 121 units of brand, it added.

" branded trucks and buses have recorded sales of 5,948 units in August 2018 as compared to 4,521 units in August 2017, representing a growth of 31.6 per cent," VCEV said.

Trucks recorded sales of 121 units in August 2018 as compared to 50 units in the year ago period, it added.

