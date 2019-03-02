Nitish meets family of Pulwama victim

Saturday called on the bereaved family members of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Sinha, who had died in the Pulwama terror attack which claimed 40 lives.

visited Sinhas native village in Masaurhi block of rural Patna, where he garlanded a portrait of Sinha and consoled his bereaved family members.

Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur from Bhagalpur were two (CRPF) personnel from who lost their lives in the suicide bomb explosion earlier this month.

Meanwhile, an official release said Kumar has also expressed grief over the death of CRPF Pintu Kumar Singh, who hailed from district and was killed on Friday in an encounter with terrorists at Handwara.

The release said the has assured all possible assistance to Singhs family members and announced that his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

A report from said residents of Singhs Dhyan Chakki village in Bakhri block took out a procession carrying a huge tricolor and raising anti- slogans.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)