Nitish meets family of Pulwama victim

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday called on the bereaved family members of CRPF Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha, who had died in the Pulwama terror attack which claimed 40 lives.
Kumar visited Sinhas native village in Masaurhi block of rural Patna, where he garlanded a portrait of Sinha and consoled his bereaved family members.
Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur from Bhagalpur were two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Bihar who lost their lives in the suicide bomb explosion earlier this month.
Meanwhile, an official release said Kumar has also expressed grief over the death of CRPF inspector Pintu Kumar Singh, who hailed from Begusarai district and was killed on Friday in an encounter with terrorists at Handwara.
The release said the chief minister has assured all possible assistance to Singhs family members and announced that his last rites will be performed with full state honours.
A report from Begusarai said residents of Singhs Dhyan Chakki village in Bakhri block took out a procession carrying a huge tricolor and raising anti-Pakistan slogans.
