Mahrez fires City into top spot, Lloris saves Spurs in derby draw

fired Manchester City back to the top of the as the champions won 1-0 against Bournemouth, while saved Tottenham in their draw with north rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side sit two points above thanks to Mahrez's second-half winner at

The only frustration for City in a hard-fought victory were to Bruyne and John Stones, which could significantly impact their bid to win an unprecedented quadruple.

Bruyne hobbled off after the Belgian suffered a in the first half.

He has already been absent for long spells this season because of two

City, who are already without injured duo Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte, also lost England defender Stones with an unspecified problem just after the interval.

But, showing the depth of City's squad, it was Mahrez, who had come on for Bruyne, who finally gave the champions the lead in the 55th minute.

Mahrez claimed his first league goal since December, the driving his shot under Bournemouth 'keeper

can regain pole position if they win the Merseyside derby at Everton on Sunday.

- Lloris rescues Spurs -



========================



At Wembley, Lloris saved a 90th-minute penalty as Tottenham salvaged a 1-1 draw in a pulsating derby.

Mauricio Pochettino's side fell behind in the 16th minute when slotted home from Alexandre Lacazette's pass.

But won a controversial 74th-minute penalty to equalise for Tottenham.

Kane was offside when sent over a free-kick, but the flag stayed down and the England striker was bundled over by Shkodran Mustafi.

Kane calmly notched his 22nd goal of the season and his ninth in nine games against the Gunners.

Arsenal had a golden opportunity to take the points when Davinson Sanchez was penalised for a soft challenge on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Referee felt the minimal contact was enough to justify a penalty, but Lloris came to Tottenham's rescue as the star dived to his right to keep out Aubameyang's low penalty.

Arsenal finished a bruising contest with 10 men after was sent off for a studs-up foul on Danny Rose.

The dramatic finale ensured Pochettino, celebrating his 47th birthday, avoided a third successive defeat as Tottenham's record run of 33 league games without a draw came to an end.

Third-placed Tottenham remain four points ahead of Arsenal as the fight for qualification heats up.

- United leapfrog Arsenal -



===========================



Arsenal dropped to fifth place after Manchester United moved one point above them into fourth with a dramatic 3-2 win against struggling at Old Trafford.

smashed a fierce drive past United for a memorable first goal of the young defender's career in the 26th minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team equalised in the 53rd minute as Brazilian bagged his first goal with a long-range curler. Romelu Lukaku, back in form after a long barren spell, put United in front six minutes later with a composed finish.

drew fourth-bottom level with a superb 75th-minute free-kick.

However, in the 89th minute, Belgian forward Lukaku made it four goals in two games with the last-gasp winner.

Paul Pogba's stoppage-time penalty was saved by Angus Gunn, but Solskjaer's unbeaten domestic run as United boss has now reached 15 games.

Elsewhere, pushed back into relegation danger with a 3-1 win at Turf Moor.

Palace went ahead in the 15th minute when Jeffrey Schlupp's cross was turned into his own net by defender

Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, doubled Palace's lead in the 48th minute. made it three in the 76th minute and Ashley Barnes's last-minute effort was no consolation for Burnley, who are five points above the bottom three.

Wolves eased to a 2-0 victory over at Molineux that left the visitors stuck in the relegation zone.

Diogo Jota put Wolves in front in the 16th minute and added the second two minutes later, leaving third-bottom two points from safety.

Brighton boosted their survival bid as Florin Andone's 79th-minute winner secured a 1-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)