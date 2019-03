Federer wins 'special' 100th title by beating Tsitsipas

wrote another "special" page of history as he defeated 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at to win the 100th title of his career.

The 20-time winner claimed a record eighth trophy at the

The Swiss second seed was untouchable throughout much of the 69-minute final as he gained revenge for his fourth-round defeat by the 11th-ranked Greek youngster.

"It's so special to win my eighth here combined with 100," Federer said. "I had tough opponents all the way through -- right up to Stefanos today.

"He's already having a great career, the game is in good hands." Federer joins (109) as the only other man to have won 100 titles.

His 99th trophy came last October at his home event in Basel.

He missed out on his century at the Masters, the ATP Finals and

Federer had to work hard this week, winning in three sets over and

Tsitsipas saw the end of an eight-match winning streak as he arrived in the Gulf with the title from last weekend.

Federer broke in the opening game of the final, but had to battle to claim the opening set.

Tsitsipas saved three set points in the final game before Federer -- who faced two break points -- finished off the set as Tsitsipas returned wide.

In the second, a break in the penultimate game for 5-4 and a service hold a game later were enough as Tsitsipas put a forehand into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)