AIMIM to contest in Kishangaj in Bihar

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said his party would contest in Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.
Akhtarul Iman will fight election from Kishanganj in Bihar, he said, addressing a gathering at the AIMIM headquarters here.
Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad, is the sole Lok Sabha member for his party at present.
He said he hold discussions with AIMIM leaders on what to do (in elections) in states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
Owaisi also said MIM is working with Prakash Ambedkars party in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU