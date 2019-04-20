Did not issue five-day-working instruction for commercial banks: RBI

The (RBI) said Saturday it has not issued any direction with regard to a five-day a week working for

"It has been reported in certain sections of the media that would have a 5-day week in terms of instructions. It is clarified that this information is not factually correct," the said in a release.

The has not issued any such directions, it said.

Currently, branches of observe holiday only on second and fourth Saturday of a month apart from Sunday.

Remaining Saturdays are a full working hour for banks.