Did not issue five-day-working instruction for commercial banks: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Saturday it has not issued any direction with regard to a five-day a week working for commercial banks.
"It has been reported in certain sections of the media that commercial banks would have a 5-day week in terms of RBI instructions. It is clarified that this information is not factually correct," the RBI said in a release.
The RBI has not issued any such directions, it said.
Currently, branches of commercial banks observe holiday only on second and fourth Saturday of a month apart from Sunday.
Remaining Saturdays are a full working hour for banks.
