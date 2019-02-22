No decision on Indo-Pak World Cup clash yet: CoA

The (CoA) running Indian Friday decided against taking any stand on clash against but said it would individually urge ICC members to "sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub".

There has been a call to boycott the June 16 face-off against at the Old Trafford in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now.

"We are in talks with the government. No decision has been taken on the June 16 match," CoA told reporters after the meeting.

"We are expressing two concerns to the ICC. We will ask for more protection for players during and we will tell cricketing nations to sever ties with any nation that is a terrorist hub," he added.

There were reports that the CoA and the BCCI might approach the ICC seeking Pakistan's ouster from the mega-event in England that starts on May 30.

However, even such a move is unlikely to make any difference as there is no provision in the world body's regulations that allow one member to seek the ouster of another.

The call to boycott the match has come from some prominent names in Indian such as senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former

However, offering a different view, batting great has stated that should not hand over points to by boycotting the game. He advocated continued shunning of bilateral ties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)